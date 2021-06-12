Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 2,203 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,661,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 54,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $40.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

