Linscomb & Williams Inc. Invests $240,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,166 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $48.30 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The company has a market cap of $128.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. TotalEnergies had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.94%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

