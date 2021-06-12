Linscomb & Williams Inc. Raises Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Geier Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.9% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.3% during the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,313.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

