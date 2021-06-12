Linscomb & Williams Inc. Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. YCG LLC now owns 197,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 58,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 64,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $83.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.93.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

