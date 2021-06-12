Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Lithium Americas posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

Shares of LAC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,386,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 17.63 and a current ratio of 17.63. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 27,241 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 1,184.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,207 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $2,792,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lithium Americas by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 294,701 shares during the period. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

