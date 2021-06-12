LiveRamp Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 11,608 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,133% compared to the average daily volume of 359 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 930.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,728,000 after acquiring an additional 517,630 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,037,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Shares of RAMP opened at $41.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.91. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.