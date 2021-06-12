Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $68,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

NYSE LMT opened at $387.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $385.52. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

