Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $387.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $385.52. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The stock has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

