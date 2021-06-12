Loop Capital Raises Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $240.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.97.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $148.44 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $91.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.65.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $450,740.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,179,253 shares of company stock valued at $163,632,642. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

