Lotto (LOTTO) Market Capitalization Achieves $72.39 Million

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $72.39 million and $235,861.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lotto Profile

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

