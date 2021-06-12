Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to post $6.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.75 million and the lowest is $6.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year sales of $27.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $28.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $38.33 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $45.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.
Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million.
LAZR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,322,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404,207. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.62.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Luminar Technologies
Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.
