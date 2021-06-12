Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to post $6.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.75 million and the lowest is $6.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year sales of $27.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $28.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $38.33 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $45.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

LAZR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,322,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404,207. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.