LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives $167.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LVMUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMUY traded up $2.56 on Monday, hitting $162.50. The company had a trading volume of 117,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,458. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $410.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.29 and a beta of 0.89. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $162.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $2.0272 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.31. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.