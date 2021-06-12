MAG Silver Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06).

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MAG. CIBC increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.25.

MAG Silver stock opened at C$28.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 107.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of C$2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.04. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$15.34 and a 1-year high of C$31.21.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total value of C$181,133.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,304,913.64. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.50, for a total transaction of C$275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,018,420. Insiders have sold 39,059 shares of company stock worth $1,043,974 in the last ninety days.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

