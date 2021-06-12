MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives C$27.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.25.

MAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total transaction of C$181,133.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,304,913.64. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 10,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.50, for a total transaction of C$275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,018,420. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,059 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,974.

Shares of MAG stock traded down C$0.15 on Friday, hitting C$28.46. 292,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,131. The company has a quick ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 107.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$15.34 and a one year high of C$31.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.66. The stock has a market cap of C$2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 527.04.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.2300001 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

