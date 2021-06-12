Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MMP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.59.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.11. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

