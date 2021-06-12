Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Manitex International were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Manitex International by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Manitex International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 231,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 325,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNTX opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.14. Manitex International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $9.62.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.30 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

