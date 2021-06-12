ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.33.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $122.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.15. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $64.27 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.06.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

