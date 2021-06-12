Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Update

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 4,300.0% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of MRRTY stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51. Marfrig Global Foods has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

Get Marfrig Global Foods alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.0365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marfrig Global Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About Marfrig Global Foods

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.