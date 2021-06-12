Mark E. Jones Iii Sells 499,000 Shares of TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG) Stock

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG) Director Mark E. Jones Iii sold 499,000 shares of TriStar Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total transaction of C$129,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,815,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,291,989.96.

Mark E. Jones Iii also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Mark E. Jones Iii sold 39,000 shares of TriStar Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$10,530.00.

Shares of TSG stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.26. 540,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27. TriStar Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$59.79 million and a PE ratio of 52.00.

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

