Mark FitzPatrick Buys 14 Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mark FitzPatrick acquired 14 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,479 ($19.32) per share, with a total value of £207.06 ($270.53).

Mark FitzPatrick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prudential alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Mark FitzPatrick acquired 11 shares of Prudential stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) per share, with a total value of £175.56 ($229.37).

On Thursday, April 8th, Mark FitzPatrick acquired 13 shares of Prudential stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, with a total value of £200.85 ($262.41).

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 1,489 ($19.45) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The firm has a market cap of £38.95 billion and a PE ratio of 25.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,518.22. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,654.22 ($21.61).

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.