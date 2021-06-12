Mark FitzPatrick Buys 14 Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mark FitzPatrick acquired 14 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,479 ($19.32) per share, with a total value of £207.06 ($270.53).
Mark FitzPatrick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 10th, Mark FitzPatrick acquired 11 shares of Prudential stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) per share, with a total value of £175.56 ($229.37).
- On Thursday, April 8th, Mark FitzPatrick acquired 13 shares of Prudential stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, with a total value of £200.85 ($262.41).
Shares of PRU opened at GBX 1,489 ($19.45) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The firm has a market cap of £38.95 billion and a PE ratio of 25.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,518.22. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88).
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.
