Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Position Lifted by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Marriott International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Marriott International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,153 shares of company stock worth $2,311,749. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $143.48 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.26 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of -152.64 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

