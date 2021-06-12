Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,912,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.36% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $841,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 274,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 579.4% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 25,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of MMC opened at $138.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $139.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.42%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.