Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Zedge from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

ZDGE opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.10 million, a P/E ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 0.99. Zedge has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.24.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Zedge had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 31.26%.

In other Zedge news, CFO Yi Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $153,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zedge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zedge in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zedge during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Zedge in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zedge by 936.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

