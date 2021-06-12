Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

MEC stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $380.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.22 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.03. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

