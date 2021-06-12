McEwen Mining Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 90,135 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,200% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,933 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on MUX. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 67.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 31,625 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 54,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 213,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 68,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,515,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

