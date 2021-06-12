McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total transaction of $38,184.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,161 shares in the company, valued at $223,898.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,060 shares of company stock worth $3,752,010 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.18.

NYSE MCK opened at $195.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.83. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $139.76 and a 12 month high of $204.66. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.