MedicCoin Trading Down 15.4% This Week (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $63,890.89 and approximately $11.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00060570 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000569 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001523 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000092 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 138% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

