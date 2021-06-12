MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MediPharm Labs in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS:MEDIF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,217. MediPharm Labs has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

