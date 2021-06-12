Melcor Developments Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of TSE MRD opened at C$13.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.09, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Melcor Developments has a one year low of C$5.77 and a one year high of C$13.89. The stock has a market cap of C$450.63 million and a PE ratio of -6.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.25.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$43.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Melcor Developments will post 1.4600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Melcor Developments from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

