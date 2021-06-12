MenaPay Price Tops $0.0121 on Major Exchanges (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One MenaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $694.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00060896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00021749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $277.25 or 0.00780792 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.39 or 0.08249903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00086574 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

