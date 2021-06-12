Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 19,914 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,914 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after buying an additional 6,263,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $194,467,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after buying an additional 808,123 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,028,000 after buying an additional 609,375 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after buying an additional 594,505 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HOLX opened at $63.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.