Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,435,000 after buying an additional 223,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after buying an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 313,163.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 178,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after buying an additional 178,503 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.73.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $232.75 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.34 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

