Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,648 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

NYSE:PNC opened at $189.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.33%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

