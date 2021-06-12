Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,834.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $125.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.68. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.94 and a 1 year high of $126.57. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.