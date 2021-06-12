Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 11,374 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,946,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $55.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.