Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 198 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,632,000 after buying an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Incyte by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Incyte by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Incyte by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Incyte by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111,991 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.14.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

