Merck & Co., Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Merck & Co., Inc. has increased its dividend by 31.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 40.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $6.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

NYSE MRK opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

