Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given “Buy” Rating at William Blair

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Merus’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

MRUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21. Merus has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Merus by 214.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merus by 26.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

