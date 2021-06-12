MEXC Token (MEXC) Market Cap Hits $224,535.51

MEXC Token (CURRENCY:MEXC) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. MEXC Token has a total market capitalization of $224,535.51 and $123.00 worth of MEXC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MEXC Token has traded 111.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MEXC Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00061321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00022123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.62 or 0.00786491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,952.43 or 0.08274643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00086160 BTC.

MEXC Token Profile

MEXC Token is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2019. MEXC Token’s total supply is 1,516,835,622 coins and its circulating supply is 1,032,549,908 coins. The official website for MEXC Token is mexc.life . The Reddit community for MEXC Token is /r/mexc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MEXC Token’s official Twitter account is @mexc_life and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MEXC Token is medium.com/mexc-life

According to CryptoCompare, “MEXC Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is a creation of forwarding purchase Utility Token for the users in the EMS industry. The players in the industry would use the MEXC Token indirectly to purchase patented, and patent-pending equipment and services to save lives. The MEXC Token has its own eco-system from the use of the token to purchase EMS products and services, to the exchange of the MEXC Tokens with other tokens, or fiat currency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplace, called M P2P Exchanger. P2P Exchanger is a unique P2P exchange system that empowers them to do that between their peers, without incurring high cost and other limitations. “

