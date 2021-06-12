M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 4,113 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 642.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total transaction of $4,998,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $2,207,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,201 shares of company stock worth $43,528,954. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $366.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.31. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.75 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 162.85, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

