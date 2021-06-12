M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Overstock.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after buying an additional 394,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,235,000 after buying an additional 287,649 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at $5,734,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 189,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 104,068 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at $3,580,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In other news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,905 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $90.16 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 4.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.47.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. Research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

