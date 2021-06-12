M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 9,442 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,442 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 904,897 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1,127.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 478,206 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CFFN opened at $12.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

