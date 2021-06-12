Micromines Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Micromines coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Micromines has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Micromines has a market cap of $52,256.30 and $168.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00058339 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00159971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00197665 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $414.04 or 0.01164653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,503.65 or 0.99867050 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Micromines Coin Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 coins. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official website is micromines.co

Micromines Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

