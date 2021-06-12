Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Increased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,351 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.3% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $257.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $184.01 and a 1-year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

