Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 3,900 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDD. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,907,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 517,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 167,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 92,085 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 148,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 29,349 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

