Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.81.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK opened at $193.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.77. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.