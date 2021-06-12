Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,308,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,919,000 after acquiring an additional 254,238 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,083,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,055,000 after acquiring an additional 145,491 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,467,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,253,000 after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,869,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,494,000 after acquiring an additional 37,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,930,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AOS. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

AOS stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.11.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,728 shares of company stock worth $10,154,676 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

