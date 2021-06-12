Millrace Asset Group Inc. Makes New Investment in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.25% of BM Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMTX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in BM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 29.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

BM Technologies stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.28.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

