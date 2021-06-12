Mina Price Down 35.3% Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 12th. During the last week, Mina has traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00006452 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $351.98 million and $19.95 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00057849 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00159145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.84 or 0.00196118 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.45 or 0.01155437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,634.94 or 1.00069446 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 153,195,219 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

