Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 58,189 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,189 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $35,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth $49,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Lennar by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEN. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $57.09 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.